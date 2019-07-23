EAGAN (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp.
Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018. He went undrafted out of Texas after a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report last year.
Hill can participate in preseason games and practices, but he won’t be allowed to return to the active roster until Oct. 25. Hill is the second Vikings player this month to receive a suspension for substances of abuse. Running back Roc Thomas got a four-game ban last week and was subsequently waived.
Vikings sign snapper, who has 2 years of Air Force service
The Vikings have signed rookie long snapper Austin Cutting, the seventh-round draft pick from Air Force whose two-year military service requirement needed to be scheduled around team activities before his contract could be finalized.
The Vikings announced the deal on Monday, when Cutting was one of 37 rookies and other selected players to report to training camp . The full squad takes the field for the first time on Friday.
The Vikings also signed Tiano Pupungatoa, an undrafted guard from South Dakota State who participated this spring in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Running back Roc Thomas was waived, a week after the NFL issued him a three-game suspension for violating league policy on substances of abuse. Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to marijuana possession.