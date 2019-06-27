To the editor:
I was taken aback when Congressman Hagedorn completely ignored the falsehoods in a question asked at a town hall about a constituent's lower Social Security benefits because so many illegals were receiving benefits.
Falsehood correction no. 1) A person cannot be illegal.
Falsehood correction no. 2) Undocumented people do not receive Social Security, and in fact pay billions into it.
Falsehood correction no. 3) Social Security benefits are not based on the number of people receiving them.
Mr. Hagedorn passed on a teachable moment because, I believe, it played into his narrative on immigration. Never let it be said he let the truth get in the way of a good story.
So disappointing.
Dennis McDonough
Owatonna