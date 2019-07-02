Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, July 4
Men’s Cards •1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Free Medicare Counseling• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Friday, July 5
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Sunday, July 7
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, July 8
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, July 9
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Minnesota River Canoe Paddle• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at Seven Mile Creek, St. Peter. Paddle in a 3-person canoe from Seven Mile Creek boat landing to Riverside Park/Mill Pond in St. Peter. The 5.5 mile trip may include a break on a sandbar, eagle sightings and more! Register at the Recreation Office.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Memory Café• 10-11 a.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St., St. Peter. Room 215. A social gathering for people experiencing memory loss and their care companions. Light snacks, beverages, games and activities are provided.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, July 10
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Thursday, July 11
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Annual Fishing Contest• 2-3:30 p.m., at Mill Pond, St. Peter. Prizes for youngest angler, first fish, biggest fish, most unique bait, most fish and more. No registration.