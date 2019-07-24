The Owatonna Senior Silver Streaks played a home doubleheader Tuesday morning against the Cannon Falls Boomers. Thanks to a pair of home runs by Norm Brown and good all-around defense, Owatonna won, 13-3, in the opener.
In the second game, Cannon Falls stormed ahead to a 6-0 lead before the Senior Silver Steaks crept back and drew within one run when they tied the game in the last inning. Extra innings gave Owatonna the victory due to a walk off base hit by Brown, handing Owatonna its second win of the day, 7-6, and improving its league record to 5-4 .
The other top Owatonna Silver Streaks team was idle and remains on top of the division with a 7-1 record.
Both teams will play their last home game of this season on Tuesday, July 30.
League A division
Owatonna Silver Stteaks (7-1)
Faribault Golden Eagle Talons (7-2)
Northfield of Dreams (2-6)
Cannon Falls Boomers (0-7)
League B division
Faribault Golden Eagle Wings (9-0)
Senior Silver Streaks (5-4)
Northfield of Dreams (4-5)
Cannon Falls Boombers (0-9)