In this July 20, 1969 file photograph, undertakers wheel the body of Mary Jo Kopechne, 29, to a waiting hearse at the Scranton-Wilkes Barre airport in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Kopechne drowned after a car driven by U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy plunged off a bridge on Martha's Vineyard. It's been 50 years since the fateful automobile accident that killed a woman and thwarted Kennedy's presidential aspirations. (AP)