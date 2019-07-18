The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the July 17 edition of the News.
‘Opportunity to support’: CAC hopes to see 30 to 35 mixed-purpose units on former inn site
The Community Action Center of Northfield is eyeing the possibility of 30 to 35 mixed-purpose housing units on and near the site of what used to be the Manger Inn.
The CAC purchased the 2½-acre site on the north side of Highway 3 south of the Sheldahl plant in early March.
Climate action proposal includes exploring solar-, electric vehicle-ready home requirement
The draft Northfield Climate Action Plan includes a recommendation for the city to explore a policy to require solar- and electric vehicle-ready homes by 2020.
The draft plan was written by Northfield Climate Action Plan Advisory Board co-chairpersons and includes a call for the city to become carbon-neutral no later than 2050 and reduce 2015 energy-related carbon emissions levels 50 percent by 2030
More than 400 sexual assaults reported on MN campuses; less than half investigated
The number of sexual assault cases reported to Minnesota colleges and universities increased for the second straight year in 2017, but less than half were investigated by schools, according to data released in June by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.
The 416 cases are the highest reported number since Minnesota colleges and universities started collecting and reporting campus sexual assault statistics to the state in 2015, when the Legislature signed it into law.
Lightning strike causes substantial damage to home southeast of Randolph
A lightning strike is believed to have caused a July 12 house fire that severely damaged a home 2 miles southeast of Randolph.
The fire was reported after 2 p.m. at 7840 292nd St. E.
Big Boy steam engine train stops in Northfield
Expect a centerpiece story on the brief stop of the Big Boy steam engine train in Northfield.
Moratorium experiences pushback
We will have a story on Greenvale Township experiencing pushback from residents on the moratorium it enacted in June, temporarily stopping the construction of single-family homes.
The News will have stories recapping local town baseball and legion baseball games from this week as well as profile stories.
