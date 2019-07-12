ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy before the All-Star break.
Marisnick said he still felt terrible about the play and had a rough couple of days during the break to digest the situation. He also said he had spoken with Lucroy, who sustained a concussion and a broken nose.
Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, said he thoroughly reviewed the play from all angles. While acknowledging he didn't believe Marisnick intended to injure Lucroy, Torre said the actions in last Sunday's game warranted discipline because they violated MLB rules designed to protect catchers from that type of situation.
Marisnick, who also was fined, appealed the suspension and was available to play in the series opener against Texas though he wasn't in the starting lineup.