PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.
Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.
In Cleveland, the Cavaliers have waived colorful shooting guard J.R. Smith, ending his eventful tenure with the team.
Cleveland had been trying to trade Smith for months, but the team couldn't find the right package and released him to cut space under the salary cap and avoid paying luxury taxes.
Smith's days were numbered when he agreed to leave the club in November after 11 games. The 33-year-old wasn't happy with his role, and the Cavs didn't want him around their young players.
Smith played a vital part in Cleveland winning the 2016 NBA championship. He made two 3-pointers during a critical stretch of Game 7 of the Finals, helping the Cavs complete a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit.