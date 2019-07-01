CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito was named an All-Star for the first time. Then just a few hours later he earned his major league-leading 11th victory.
Giolito allowed one hit in five innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota 4-3 on Sunday.
Yoan Moncada homered and he and Jose Abreu had three hits apiece for the White Sox, who won two of three against the AL Central-leading Twins.
Nelson Cruz homered for the Twins, who had won eight of nine against Chicago.
Giolito (11-2) struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.72 before a nearly three-hour rain delay forced his exit. Giolito was coming off a loss to the Chicago Cubs and a no-decision against Boston after he went 9-0 in his previous 11 starts.
Moncada hit a two-run home run in the third for his 14th of the season. Alex Colome got four outs to earn his 18th save out of 19 opportunities.
The White Sox scored two runs on four straight singles in the sixth.
Cruz smacked a two-run home run to center and pinch-hitter Miguel Sano singled to cut it to 4-3 in the seventh. It was Cruz's third drive in two games and 16th this season.
Lewis Thorpe (0-1), a 23-year-old left-hander from Melbourne, Australia, made his major league debut for the Twins. He allowed two runs and five hits, struck out seven and walked two in five innings. Thorpe was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA in June at Triple-A Rochester.