In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Wild general manager Paul Fenton smiles during an introductory news conference in St. Paul. On Tuesday, the Wild fired Fenton after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter prior to the deadline. (AP, file)