MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Didi Gregorius and the New York Yankees started this road trip in Minnesota and turned Target Field into a private batting cage.
Next stop for this hitting machine? Fenway Park.
Didi Gregorius drove in three more runs with two of New York's nine extra-base hits, and the Yankees clobbered Minnesota's pitching staff again in a 10-7 victory over the Twins on Wednesday night.
Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnación each hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who outscored the Twins 30-27 to win this back-and-forth three-game series with a total of 48 hits, half of them for extra bases. Torres became just the second player in Yankees history with consecutive 20-homer seasons at age 22 or younger, joining Hall of Fame member Joe DiMaggio.
After ravaging Twins relievers during a split of the first two games, the Yankees turned on All-Star starter Jake Odorizzi (11-5) this time. He finished four innings, with 10 hits, nine runs and two walks allowed.
Gregorius, who went 8 for 10 with 10 RBIs in his two starts, hit an RBI double to ignite a four-run second. Mike Tauchman added a two-run triple before the inning was over. Gregorius tacked on a two-run triple in the fourth and finished with three hits , one day after going 5 for 5 with seven RBIs.
Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Marwin Gonzalez and Nelson Cruz later went deep for the Twins, who also got a big boost for their beleaguered bullpen from rookie Devin Smeltzer's five innings and one run allowed that helped them stay within striking distance.
After leading the Indians by more than 10 games in early-June, Minnesota's lead has evaporated and stands at just 2.0 games as of Wednesday night. Cleveland has manufactured an astonishing winning percentage since June 14 and is 14-4 in the month of July.