Wednesday, July 24
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Noontime Organ Recitals-- 12:15-12:45 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., Northfield. Performer: Noah Klein. Free-will offerings accepted. Richard Collman, 507-645-1357, rkcollman@msn.com.
Parkinson's Support Group-- 2-3:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. In the conference center. Neurologist and Parkinson's specialist Dr. Robert Jacoby will discuss the prevalence of off periods in Parkinson's disease. Individuals with Parkinson's, caregivers and loved ones invited. Kathy Lathrop at 507-646-1195, lathropk@northfieldhospital.org.
Giant Outside Storytime-- 5:30 p.m., Spring Creek Park, 510 Jefferson Parkway E. Pre-k obstacle course at 5:30 p.m. Call the library at 507-645-6606 after 3 p.m. for weather updates.
Big Night Out at 10,000 Drops and Corks and Pints-- 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops/Corks & Pints, 28 4th St NE, Faribault, MN 5502, Faribault. Come hang out with friends and connect with the Big Brothers Big Sisters community. Everyone (21+) will get one free drink. Pizzeria 201 will also provide pizza for purchase. Megan Horton, megan@bbbsofsouthernmn.org, 507-414-0308. bbbsofsouthernmn.org.
Thursday, July 25
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club-- 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. It is sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. Everyone welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. P
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Family Storytime-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. For children aged 2-6 and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes, and movement in an energetic storytime designed to build early literacy skills while having fun. Siblings always welcome.
Kids' Drop-in Art, Games, LEGO & MagnaTiles-- 12:30-3 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Jocelyn Green, "Bringing the Story in History to Life"-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. Historical fiction, nonfiction author to speak. Books will be available for sale.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, July 26
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
The Zillionaires-- 8-11 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Popular Northfield dance band makes "debut" performance at Reunion Stage. thezillionaires.com
Saturday, July 27
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Backyard Bash-- 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., 17 acts ranging from acoustic to rock music. Organizers request a $5 donation at the door to pay the bands. On 25 acres at 15374 Latopp Court, just north of Nerstrand.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Eagles Club. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Tour de Save-- 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sechler Park, Northfield. Bike ride to prevent suicide; 7-, 25- or 50-mile ride. Short program before ride; music, food, refreshments, door prizes after. Register at save.donordrive.com/event/tourdesave2019.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Monday, July 29
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Science Fiction Book Group-- 7 p.m., The Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, July 30
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Baby Storytime-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. For babies birth to two years and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills, followed by plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings always welcome.
Northfield Prairie Partners Tour Valley Grove Prairie-- 6 p.m., Valley Grove Church, 9999 155th St. E., Nerstrand. Tour of Valley Grove Prairie and two historic churches led by Jennifer Cox Johnson. Nancy Schumacher will give presentation about kestrels. Carpool leaves Emmaus Church at 5:20 p.m. Barb, bdbolan@hotmail.com, 507-649-2874.
Summer Film Festival: "Bride and Prejudice" (2004)-- 7:30 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, 3rd St. E, Northfield. Free showing. Informative seminar/discussion at 9:30 a.m. next morning in Weitz Center room 230; register for seminar at FiftyNorth or cvec.org. Hosted by Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.