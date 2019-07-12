Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

© Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.{p style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{p style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{p style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml} {o:OfficeDocumentSettings} {o:AllowPNG/} {/o:OfficeDocumentSettings} {/xml}{![endif]--}{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml} {w:WordDocument} {w:Zoom}0{/w:Zoom} {w:TrackMoves}false{/w:TrackMoves} {w:TrackFormatting/} {w:PunctuationKerning/} {w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing}18 pt{/w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing} {w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing}18 pt{/w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing} {w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery}0{/w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery} {w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery}0{/w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery} {w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/} {w:SaveIfXMLInvalid}false{/w:SaveIfXMLInvalid} {w:IgnoreMixedContent}false{/w:IgnoreMixedContent} {w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText}false{/w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText} {w:Compatibility} {w:BreakWrappedTables/} {w:DontGrowAutofit/} {w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/} {w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/} {/w:Compatibility} {/w:WordDocument} {/xml}{![endif]--}{!--[if gte mso 9]}{xml} {w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=”false” LatentStyleCount=”276”} {/w:LatentStyles} {/xml}{![endif]--}{!--[if gte mso 10]} {style} /Style Definitions / table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} {/style} {![endif]--} {!--StartFragment--} {!--EndFragment--}