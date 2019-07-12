BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Brendan Cellucci, SS Karson Simas, and RHPs Blake Loubier, Feleipe Franks and Bradley Blalock to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled 1B A.J. Reed from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Smith from the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Blake Parker from the paternity list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed OF Jean-Christophe Masson to a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock from the 60-day IL. Traded LHP Adam McCreery and C Josh Thole to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Harrisburg (EL). Placed LHP Jonny Venters on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP Luke Wilkins to Sioux Falls for a player to be named.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Robbie Coursel.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Marc Magliaro.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Jake Matthys. Sold the contract of OF Max Murphy to Arizona (NL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jake Gozzo, RHP Brian Heldman and LHP Cam Opp.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Chris Erwin.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Christian Funk.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Kody Ruedisili. Released OF Ashton Bardzell and UTL Sebastian Diaz.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released SS Tanner Wetrich.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Jhombeyker Morales.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Zach Reid.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed Hayden Shenefield.

United Shore Professional Baseball League

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Spencer Stockton signed with Cincinnati (NL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Jason Phillips replay center operations principal.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets TE Chris Herndon the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and Oakland G Richie Incognito for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed F Johan Larsson to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Dzingel on a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Jack Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Announced the resignation of president Paul Holmgren to become a senior adviser for the franchise and general manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Connor McMichael to a three-year entry level contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Steve Bernier, John Stevens, Nick Schilkey, Nic Pierog and Kyle MacLean; and D Mike Cornell and Ryan MacKinnon on one-year contracts.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed Fs Drew Callin and Ross Olsson to one-year contracts.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired F Wesley Berg from Calgary for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick and sent F Turner Evans to Rochester for D Shane Simpson as part of a three-team trade.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Luciano Emílio, Jason Boxx and Jack Stefanowski assistant coaches.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Jordan Reid assistant director of sport administration and championships. Promoted Francesca Spinella to coordinator for compliance and sport administration.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Promoted Heather Oesterle to women’s basketball coach.

CLEVELAND STATE — Fired men’s basketball coach Dennis Felton. Named Pat Vuyanich special assistant for the program until a coach is hired.

CS NORTHRIDGE — Named Neil Walton and Eddie Cornejo assistant baseball coaches.

DAYTON — Named James Haring director of operations for men’s basketball.

DETROIT MERCY — Named Steve Shelton women’s soccer coach.

STOCKTON — Announced the women’s golf team will compete at the intercollegiate level beginning this fall.

