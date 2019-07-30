Wednesday, July 31
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Noontime Organ Recitals-- 12:15-12:45 p.m., All Saints Episcopal, 419 Washington St. Performer: Bill Peterson. Free-will offerings accepted. Richard Collman, 507-645-1357, rkcollman@msn.com.
Books & Stars-- 6:30 p.m., Way Park, 720 1st St. West, Northfield. Story time at 6:30 p.m., Mestifonia performance at 7. Call the library at 507-645-6606 after 3 p.m. for weather updates.
Thursday, Aug 1
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Vintage Band Festival 2019-- 4-10:30 p.m., Bridge Square, Division St at 4th St, Northfield. 30 bands will present over 100 concerts during the festival in parks, churches, retirement communities, veterans clubs, bars and pubs. vintagebandfestival.org. Dan Bergeson, bergeson@northfieldwif.com, 507-581-0553.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group-- 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Meeting Room A. Shelley Klevos, 612-812-1311 orshelleyklevos@gmail.com and Emily Larsen 507-646-8292 or tbilarsen@yahoo.com.
Friday, Aug 2
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Vintage Band Festival 2019-- 12-10:30 p.m., Bridge Square, Division St at 4th St, Northfield. vintagebandfestival.org.
First Friday Art Night-- 5-9 p.m., Celebrate the arts at various downtown businesses with live music, visual art displays, poetry readings and more. downtownnorthfield.org/events/.
'Baggage' Opening Reception-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Opening of Isabella Rose's mixed media exhibit, featuring collages inside suitcases interpreting personal interviews, showcasing the life stories of three immigrants. Exhibit runs through Aug. 31 in Guild's upstairs gallery.
The Odyssey-- 7:30 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Presented by the Northfield Arts Guild. Post-show discussion on Aug. 11 features artist Kari Halker-Saathoff, whose Odyssey-inspired work is on display in the Guild gallery. $17 adults, $12 students/seniors. Tickets at northfieldartsguild.org, 507-645-8877 or at 304 Division St. S.
Goodsell Observatory Open House-- 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College Street. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, Aug 3
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Paws, Claws and Outlaws Rally-- 9 a.m., Dawn's Corner Bar, Dundas. $25 per person/classic car. Each vehicle also receives a T-shirt. Route will stop at 4 locations: Warsaw, Lexington, Elko/New Market, Dundas. Proceeds benefit Prairie's Edge Humane Society.
Vintage Band Festival 2019-- 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Bridge Square, Division St at 4th St, Northfield. vintagebandfestival.org.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
The Odyssey-- 7:30 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. $17 adults, $12 students/seniors. Tickets at northfieldartsguild.org, 507-645-8877 or at 304 Division St. S.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dennison Lutheran Church, 37514 3rd Ave., Dennison. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Sunday, Aug 4
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Vintage Band Festival 2019-- 12-6 p.m., Bridge Square, Division St at 4th St, Northfield. vintagebandfestival.org.
The Odyssey-- 2 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. $17 adults, $12 students/seniors. Tickets at northfieldartsguild.org, 507-645-8877 or at 304 Division St. S.
Monday, Aug 5
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Northfield VFW, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Culver's, 950 Hwy. 3 S., Northfield. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Can't Eat Wheat Support Group for Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance-- 7-8:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Conference Center. Jody Friedow, canteatwheatmn@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Aug 6
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Northfield Support Group for Families-- 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Community Toastmasters-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Open to all ages and skills levels — no admission fee.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.