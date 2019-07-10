FARIBAULT — One person was killed Wednesday in an early morning crash on Highway 60 near Cannon Lake in Rice County.
The crash took place west of Faribault near Dalton Avenue about 4:45 a.m., occurring when a westbound Dodge Caravan driven by Andrew Joseph Stein, 40, of Cannon Falls, reportedly crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Buick LeSabre.
The driver of the LeSabre, William Elmer Potter, 27, of Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stein, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Potter was reportedly unbelted.
Potter, a married father of two, was a member of the Waterville Fire Department, graduating in June with its 2019 recruiting class.
According to a Caring Bridge site, Stein, a firefighter with the Cannon Falls Fire Department, was on his way to work when the crash occurred. He suffered extensive injuries to his left femur, right ankle and right arm/wrist. He's also being treated for a blood clot to ensure it doesn't travel to his heart or lungs.
Agencies assisting the State Patrol were the Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.
Law enforcement closed that portion of Highway 60 for several hours following the crash while it conducted its investigation.