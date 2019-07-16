Wednesday, July 17
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Rice County Ag Hall of Fame inductions-- 7:30 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Albert Batchelder, Bernard Hughes and Daniel Koester are the 2019 inductees. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m. in the beer garden.
Raggin' at the Depot-- 12-1:30 p.m., Northfield Depot, Linden St. S., Northfield. Free brass quintet concert (12-12:30, 1-1:30). Union Pacific's steam locomotive Big Boy 4014 arrives at 12:45 p.m. for a 15-minute stop. Save the Northfield Depot offers tours.
Noontime Organ Recitals-- 12:15-12:45 p.m., Boe Memorial Chapel, 1500 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Performer: Brian Carson. Free-will offerings accepted. Richard Collman, 507-645-1357, rkcollman@msn.com.
Books & Stars-- 6:30 p.m., Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E. Story time at 6:30 p.m., The Fairlanes performance at 7. Call the library at 507-645-6606 after 3 p.m. for weather updates.
Thursday, July 18
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Stroke Support Group-- 3-4 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Stroke patients, their caregivers and loved ones invited to attend.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Family Storytime-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. For children aged 2-6 and their caregivers. Siblings always welcome.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 12-6 p.m., Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Dr., Northfield. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Kids' Drop-in Art, Games, LEGO & MagnaTiles-- 12:30-3 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
4-Way Taste Festival-- 6-9 p.m., Red Barn Pizza Farm, 10063 110th St., Northfield. Proceeds support clean water in Guatemala, a service project of Northfield Rotary. Beverage samples from area brewers, vintners and cider makers. Tickets available at 4waytaste.org.
Northfield Prairie Partners Tour McKnight Prairie-- 6 p.m., McKnight Prairie, Stanton. Tour led by Phyllis Root and Kelly Povo. Wear hiking shoes. Carpool leaves Emmaus Church at 5:30 p.m. Barb, bdbolan@hotmail.com, 507-649-2874.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, July 19
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave.
Tony Rook Band-- 8-11 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. The Tony Rook Band members are Brent Fuqua on mandolin and vocals, Terry Johnson on bass and vocals, and Graham Sones on banjo and vocals. tonyrookmusic.com
Saturday, July 20
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Christmas in July-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Gently used Christmas items. Also includes light lunch and clothing from Wednesday Wear collection.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Class of 1984-- 6 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Northfield High School class of 1984 to celebrate 35th reunion with food, beverages and 1980s music.
Leonard Sisters Presentation-- 7-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 113 Linden St., Northfield. Northfield-area teens, Daisy, Coco, and Sunny Leonard, along with Northfield homeopathy practitioner Sujata Owens will be hosting a joint presentation on the plight of girls growing up in an Indian slum, the plight of isolation among American teens, and an innovative empowerment program.
Sunday, July 21
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Angie Craig Town Hall-- 3:30 p.m., Apple Valley Senior Center Yosemite Room, 14601 Hayes Rd., Apple Valley. Rep. Angie Craig will host a public town hall-style meeting with a focus on health care issues. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, July 23
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Siblings welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Kids' Drop-in Art, Games, LEGO & MagnaTiles-- 12:30-3 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield.
Monster Drawing Rally-- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2. See artists making art in real time. Once a piece is finished, it can be purchased for $30. $5 admission. Beer and food available for purchase.
Summer Film Festival: "A Hard Day's Night" (1964)-- 7:30 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, 3rd St. E, Northfield. Free showing. Informative seminar/discussion at 9:30 a.m. next morning in Weitz Center room 230; register for seminar at FiftyNorth or cvec.org. Hosted by Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.