The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 17
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
SEMCAC Senior Dining-- 11:30 a.m. daily, Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Thursday, July 18
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 12-6 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center, 401 Main St., Wanamingo. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, July 19
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, July 20
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Christmas in July-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Gently used Christmas items. Also includes light lunch and clothing from Wednesday Wear collection.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, July 21
Angie Craig Town Hall-- 3:30 p.m., Apple Valley Senior Center Yosemite Room, 14601 Hayes Rd., Apple Valley. Rep. Angie Craig will host a public town hall-style meeting with a focus on health care issues. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, July 22
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, July 23
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club-- 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.