Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
July 3 — Rosemary roasted pork, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, Hawaiian cake.
July 4 — Closed.
July 5 — Chicken rice casserole, tossed salad/dressing, carrots, spring dessert.
July 8 — Music by The Chets. Beef stroganoff noodles, three-bean salad, spiced peaches, strawberry ice cream sundae.
July 9 — Meatballs, mashed potatoes, five-way mixed vegetables, grape/pear cup.