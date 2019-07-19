The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 23
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
'Magic and More' by Homeward Bound Theatre Company-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jaycee Park, Seventh Ave NW, Lonsdale. 3rd through 6th graders will amaze family and friends with illusionary secrets and other magic tricks. Montgomery Lonsdale Le Center Community Education at 507-364-8107 or register online at tcu2905.us.
Suicide Grief Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.
Thursday, July 25
Lonsdale Farmer's Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Saturday, July 27
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 12-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Monday, July 29
Theater Camp-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr!" Theater Camp. Tuition $85, scholarships available. 17 speaking and singing roles with additional opportunities for actors to showcase their talents. For ages 5 & up, auditions prior to 3 weeks of rehearsals starting July 29. info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372. $85.