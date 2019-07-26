The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, July 27
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Hike and Hygge-- 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join for an easy group hike around River Bend with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave — warm drinks, unhurried conversation, or a good book. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Backyard Bash-- 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., 17 acts ranging from acoustic to rock music. Organizers request a $5 donation at the door to pay the bands. On 25 acres at 15374 Latopp Court, just north of Nerstrand.
Steak or shrimp dinner-- 5-7 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $12 per meal, $14 per combo. Until gone.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, July 28
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, July 29
Theater Camp-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. "Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr!" Theater Camp. Tuition $85, scholarships available. 17 speaking and singing roles with additional opportunities for actors to showcase their talents. For ages 5 & up, auditions prior to 3 weeks of rehearsals starting July 29. Julie Fakler, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, July 30
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Faribault High School Class of 1959-- 5 p.m., Winjum's Shady Acres Restaurant, 17759 177th St. W., Faribault. Class of 1959 meets for monthly get-together.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Story Time-- 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit relishes, brownie.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, July 31
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Family Night on Virtues Trail-- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Park, 401 Heritage Pl., Faribault. All ages welcome to enjoy free music, art projects, storytelling and games with a virtues theme.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Thursday, Aug 1
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Faribault High School Class of 1965-- 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Story Time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Book Buds-- 4:30-5 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Younger kids can read to or be read to by older kids or the pair can take turns sharing a book together. Registration is not required. Drop in as you are able. 507-334-2089.
1950s Sock Hop-- 4:30-6:30 p.m., New Perspective Senior Living, 828 1st St. NW, Faribault. Residents, families, friends invited to celebrate New Perspective's 20th anniversary. Burger baskets, snow cones, live entertainment by Robert Bozaich, silent auction.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Aug 2
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
American Legion Steak Supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.