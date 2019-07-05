The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 9
Yoga Flow-- 5:05-6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 105 Spruce Av. N.W., Montgomery. Drop ins are $9 per night. Mary Simon, msimon@tcu2905.us, 507-364-8110. $40.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
A Travelogue of the Czech Republic-- 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Presented by Czech Heritage Club, with Doris Coghill presenting photos and memories of her trips to the Czech Republic.
Wednesday, July 10
Holy Smoke-- 6-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 NE 1st Street, Faribault. Bring your lawn chair and an appetite for great music and great smoked pizza. Kelly Livingood, Kelljane@hickorytech.net, 507-334-3204. clcfaribault.com.
Pound Rockout, Workout-- 6:45-7:45 p.m., TCU Montgomery Elem/Middle School cafeteria, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. Walk-ins $8 per class. msimon@tcu2905.us, 507-364-8110.
Thursday, July 11
Lonsdale Farmers Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Saturday, July 13
Food From the Heart distribution-- 10-11:30 a.m., at Triumphant Life Church 221 2nd Ave NW, Lonsdale. Contact Mary at 744-2749 for more information.
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, July 14
Rice County Pheasants Forever Family Fun Shoot-- 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Morristown Gun Club, 9525 230th St W, Morristown. Learn trap shooting or get in some practice for more experienced shooters. Scott Allen, 507-317-1909, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com.