Elizabeth Rose Osterbauer, convicted late last year of twice burglarizing an acquaintance's Minneapolis home and killing her dog, was sentenced in a separate case last month on a single count of neglecting a dog.
Osterbauer, 26, was charged in March 2017 after authorities discovered 66 dogs on her property north of Lonsdale in late 2016. Many of the animals were suffering from dehydration, one died from starvation.
Authorities have said that the discovery came during the burglary investigation.
Osterbauer was sentenced June 11 to two years of probation. In February, she agreed to plead guilty to one count of animal neglect, a gross misdemeanor. According to court documents, Osterbauer admitted that her failure to give adequate medical care to one of the dogs caused it to suffer an inflamed eye and shin.
In exchange for her admission, county prosecutors dropped six other counts of animal neglect; one was a felony.
Rice County Judge John Cajacob also sentenced Osterbauer to 180 days in prison, but gave her credit for 30 days served. And per the plea agreement, he stayed the remaining 150 days. She was also ordered to serve 20 hours with Sentence to Service.
In other reports:
• Francisco Javier Davila, 35, of Faribault, was charged June 17 with nine felonies — four counts of felony first-degree burglary, tampering with a witness, second-degree assault, false imprisonment and domestic assault by strangulation — after reportedly violating a restraining order and assaulting and threatening to kill the protected person on June 15. He also faces charges for violating the do not contact order interfering with a 911 call and domestic violence.
Davila, convicted of domestic violence in 2010, was issued the do not contact order in May after being charged with assaulting the same person he's alleged to have assaulted in June, In the May incident, police allege that Davila assaulted the woman then returned to her home that evening and threatened to kill her if she didn’t recant. The May cases are pending resolution.
Davila was released from jail July 1 after posting bail. His next court appearance is Aug. 20.
• Javier Pimentel Garcia, 36, of Faribault, was charged June 17 with two counts of second-degree assault, one for causing substantial bodily harm and the other for using a dangerous weapon. Both are felonies. He was also charged with fifth-degree assault following a June 16 argument over an alleged dog bite that reportedly became physical. During the fight, Garcia reportedly struck the victim in the head with a beer bottle, leaving a cut and swelling. The victim reportedly told officers that when he was hit with the bottle he lost consciousness for a few seconds. Garcia has an initial appearance in court July 24.
• Tyler Warren Grave, 23, of Faribault, was charged June 17 with second-degree assault, domestic assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after he threatened to harm a woman with a large kitchen knife and broken piece of glass. The incident was reported to police, who saw Grave driving in town and pulled him over. Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found several pipes and 6.8 grams of marijuana. Grave has an initial appearance July 17.