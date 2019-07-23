Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Aug 1
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Free Medicare Counseling • 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling • 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Adult Summer Reading Program • 6:30-8 p.m., at Library Meeting room, St. Peter. Climate Changed: Facing our Future.
Friday, Aug 2
Pfeffer • 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
St. Peter American Legion Silent Auction • 4-8 p.m., at St. Peter American Legion, 229 W.Nassau St., St. Peter. Auctioning: Branson Veteran’s Week Trip, Timeshares, 1987 Twins Memorabilia, Ducks Unlimited, Salvador Dali Prints, Sports Tickets, Gift Cards and more.
Sunday, Aug 4
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Aug 5
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Summer Celebration and Night to Unite • 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Veteran’s Park, North 5th St., St. Peter. There will be games, inflatables, dunk tank, face painting, free swimming, crime prevention tips, tour emergency vehicles and register for awesome prizes. Bring non-perishable food for the St. Peter Area Food shelf. Concessions available for hot dogs and walking tacos.
Ewenique Quilt Guild • 7-8 p.m., St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 W Mulberry St. Everyone with an interest in quilting, from novice on up, is invited to visit for fellowship, quilting tips and refreshments. Contact Joni Neiman, 507-340-1591. Joni.neiman@gmail.com
Tuesday, Aug 6
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Bridge and 500 • 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Aug 7
Surplus Breads • 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Thursday, Aug 8
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.