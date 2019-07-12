The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 16
Golden Agers • 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Wednesday, July 17
Paint a Portrait of your Pet 2.0 • 1-3 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $28/non-member $36. Email your pet photo to info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, or photos of pets will be available. Wear clothes that can get paint on them. Supply fee $10 per student. 507-332-7372.
Thursday, July 18
Lonsdale Farmer’s Market • 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo • 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Thursday’s Table • 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, July 19
Rep. Jim Hagedorn mobile office hours • 2:30-4 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Get help with a federal issue or agency by meeting with the congressman’s staff about problems with Social Security, passports, veteran benefits, USDA farm programs and more.
Saturday, July 20
Legion Bingo • 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, July 21
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum • 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.