MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays were wrapping up a rough road trip, on the verge of another frustrating defeat as they stranded runner after runner on base.
One of the best bullpens in baseball made sure they at least left Minnesota on a winning note.
Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays finally pulled away for a 5-2 victory on Thursday to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years.
Yarbrough (7-3) threw three of the 16 scoreless innings logged by Rays relievers to earn the victory. The bullpen that entered the game with a 3.51 ERA, good for third-lowest in the majors, allowed only six hits against 19 strikeouts.
The Twins had the same vibe going, with their first eight relievers combining to allow two hits over 10 innings. Starter Kyle Gibson joined the club in the 17th inning, his first relief appearance in 170 career games. Then Ryne Harper (3-1) faltered in the 18th, pitching for the third straight game and the sixth time in 10 days.
Rays pitchers set a franchise record with 22 strikeouts. This matched their longest game in history, in terms of innings. This was also the most innings played in Target Field's 10-season history. The Twins beat the Boston Red Sox in 17 innings just last week.
The Twins, who were missing three regulars from their lineup to injuries, went without a home run in two straight games for the first time since May 30-31, also against the Rays.