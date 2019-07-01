The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, July 2
Sertoma Club of Faribault • 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe • 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, relishes, cupcake.
Legion Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults • 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym • 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis • 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre • 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous • 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Family Camp: Go Outside and Play • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Each day will have a variety of activity options to get your family working as a team and having fun together. Scholarships are available. Price is per day. Sign up for each day separately. $25/person; $125/family ($20/member; $100/member family). rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Red Cross Blood Drive • 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sterling Pharmacy, 430 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
DivorceCare Class • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Story Time • 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Wednesday, July 3
St. Vincent de Paul • 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting • 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults • 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous • 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo • 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Story Time • 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Euchre • 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon • 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, July 4
Burger and wings night • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis) • 7 a.m., Bernie’s Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Faribault High School Class of 1965 • 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Concert in the Park • 7 p.m., Family friendly event at North Alexander Park Shelter 2. Bounce house, gaga ball pit and more in setting that’s close to the fireworks display.
Friday, July 5
American Legion Steak Supper • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Bar bingo • 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, July 6
Al Anon Steps and Tools group • 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon • 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group • 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo • 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke • 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Bagels & Birds • 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. rbnc.org.
Pond Insect Safari • 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Use dip nets to collect insects in the pond and then learn what they can tell us about the quality of our water. $5/person; $15/family (free for members). bnc.org/upcoming-programs.
”This Good Earth” • Monthly Natural Textile Dying Series • 1-5 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue N., Faribault. Through September 2019, in the Paradise Center for the Arts textile lab. $40/month or $350 for all ten. Supply fee $5-$20/month. Paradise Center for the Arts, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Sunday, July 7
Elysian Area Library Book Sale • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Elysian Area Library & Heritage Center, 132 E Main Street, Elysian. On the east side of the building. Sales include gently used books, DVDs & music CDs. Some specialty items available for purchase for $1 or $2. All other items available for purchase or free-will donation. Supports the library building and utility, maintenance and programming costs. libtle@tds.lib.mn.us, 507-267-4411.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum • 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. christdala.com.
Euchre • 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper • 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, July 8
AlAnon • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Red Cross Blood Drive • 1-6 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.