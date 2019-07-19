On Tuesday morning the Owatonna Silver Streaks, sponsored by Owatonna Senior Place, played a pair of teams from Northfield at Owatonna's ball parks at the fairgrounds.
The Senior Silver Streaks won their third game of the season on a hot morning with a 10-3 victory over Northfield of Dreams. Pitcher Jerry Besser allowed just three runs with help from a solid good all-around defensive effort as to Bruce Paulson made a number of terrific plays to stop Northfield rallies.
Timely hits by Merv Hennke drove in half of Owatonna's runs. This is the second Owatonna victory over Northfield and puts the Senior Silver Streaks just a half game behind Northfield with one game to go.
The other Owatonna team, the Silver Streak, also scored a big victory over Northfield, 27-7 while maintaining a 1-game lead in the division.
Next Tuesday, both Owatonna teams will be at home against Cannon Falls. The Senior Silver Streaks will play a doubleheader to make up a postponement from earlier in the season. After that, Owatonna has one home game left before the season-ending tournament that played in Faribault on August 20.
League A division
Owatonna Silver Stteaks (7-1)
Faribault Golden Eagle Talons (6-2)
Northfield of Dreams (2-5)
Cannon Falls Boomers (0-7)
League B division
Faribault Golden Eagle Wings (8-0)
Northfield of Dreams (4-4)
Owatonna Senior Silver Streaks (3-4)
Cannon Falls Boombers (0-7)