CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Santana, coming off his first career All-Star appearance, hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie and the Cleveland Indians avoided a sweep with a 4-3 win over the first-place Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
All-Star MVP Shane Bieber helped Cleveland salvage the finale and close within 6 ½ games of the Twins.
Santana lined an 0-2 pitch from Trevor May (3-2) into the right-field seats for his 21st homer of the season.
Bieber, who struck out the side in his one inning against the NL on Tuesday night in front of a hometown crowd, took a three-hit shutout into the seventh before Minnesota rallied with three runs and tied the game.
Two replay reviews — both resulting in a Minnesota batter being hit by a pitch — played a major role in the inning.
Bieber, who was given a loud ovation when he took the mound to start the game, admitted the unusual inning was frustrating.
Luis Arraez drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and Mitch Garver was hit by a pitch, a call that was upheld after a Cleveland challenge. Marwin González’s single scored Arraez and Miguel Sanó’s single loaded the bases.
Bieber’s 0-2 pitch to Jake Cave was ruled a foul ball, but the Twins challenged the call. The replay showed the ball hit Cave on the hand, forcing in a run and cutting the lead to 3-2.
Bieber struck out Jonathan Schoop and was relieved by Oliver Pérez. Max Kepler’s bloop hit to center tied the game. Jorge Polanco struck out and Cimber whiffed Cruz.
The Twins had the momentum, but only for a moment.
While the Twins were pleased to leave town with a series win, May knew a sweep was in their grasp.
“This stings more than another game because that’s one you want to steal with the way Bieber was throwing and we gave ourselves a chance,” he said.
Adam Cimber (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and worked out of two jams. The right-hander struck out Nelson Cruz with the bases loaded to end the seventh and whiffed Sanó with the tying run on second to finish the eighth.
Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 24th save in 25 opportunities. Second baseman Jason Kipnis misplayed Ehire Adrianza’s grounder to start the inning, but Hand struck out the next three batters, including Polanco in a matchup of All-Stars.
José Ramírez gave Cleveland a first-inning lead with a run-scoring double. Greg Allen and Tyler Naquin had RBI singles in the fourth.
Twins All-Star José Berríos allowed three runs in five innings. The right-hander, who also pitched a scoreless inning against the NL, hasn’t won since June 6.
“We showed them why we’re in first place,” he said. “It was another competitive game in the fight for the division.”
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was out of the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game. He made a head-first, diving catch on Oscar Mercado’s sinking liner in the eighth.
SATURDAY: Twins 6, Indians 2
Max Kepler hit two more home runs off Trevor Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs and Minnesota tightened its grip on the division with a key win Saturday night over the Indians.
Kepler homered leading off the game and again in the second inning off Bauer (8-7), giving the Twins outfielder five homers in five consecutive at-bats in two games — both in Cleveland — against the right-hander.
With three homers off Bauer on June 6, Kepler is the first player in history to hit five straight homers off the same pitcher in a single season.
“It’s unfathomable that it’s happening right in front of our eyes,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Nobody has seen anything like it.”
Cave homered in the second and added a two-run double in the eighth to give the Twins a 5-2 lead.
Jake Odorizzi (11-4) didn’t get to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Progressive Field because of a blister on his middle finger. But the right-hander came off the injured list and held the Indians to one run in 5 1/3 innings.
The Twins and Indians will meet 11 more times this season, but these three games could determine whether Cleveland buys or sells before the July 31 trading deadline.
Kepler, who has 11 career homers in Cleveland, connected on Bauer’s third pitch, driving it over the right-field wall for his 22nd homer.
Kepler’s second homer made it 3-0, and came one batter after Cave hit his second, an opposite-field shot to left that dropped Bauer’s head and elicited a collective groan from Cleveland’s big crowd.
Bauer finally bested Kepler in the fourth, striking him out swinging but only after the slugger hit a foul ball into the upper deck down the right-field line.
According to Elias, Kepler matched the longest streak in the expansion era for homers in consecutive at-bats against one pitcher. Carlos Delgado did it against Jorge Sosa (2003-04) and Frank Howard connected against Bob Hendley (1963-64).
Kepler didn’t make much of his achievement.
“Every pitcher is the same,” Kepler said. “I have the same approach. I just try to simplify it when I go up there.”
Bauer can’t understand Kepler’s success against him.
“I don’t know,” he said. “How do you explain it? It’s just one of those baseball things ... he’s just locked in against me — for whatever reason. It won’t be that way forever. He’ll cool down and he’ll go through a 0 for 10 with seven punch-outs or whatever and miss pitches. It’s just one of those things right now.”
Bauer shook off the early adventure and kept the Indians close, striking out 11 in six innings.
FRIDAY: Twins 5, Indians 3
The Twins returned from the All-Star break and pumped the brakes on the Indians.
Slowing Cleveland’s charge in the standings, Jorge Polanco’s two-run double in the seventh inning rallied the AL Central leaders to a victory Friday night that ended the Indians’ six-game winning streak in the opener of a showdown series.
The Twins, who led the division by 11 1/2 games last month, took advantage of an error in the seventh inning by reliever Nick Goody before Polanco delivered his clutch, two-out hit off Oliver Perez (2-2).
The Twins took a small chunk out of Cleveland as Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver homered for surprising Minnesota, which saw its huge lead dwindle to 5 1/2 but slowed the Indians for at least one night.
“It was a great way to start out the second half against a good team that’s playing very well,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We continually forced ourselves into good situations until we finally broke through.”
Zack Littell (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth, Ryne Harper worked the seventh and left-hander Taylor Rogers got six outs for his 13th save.
Carlos Santana connected for his 20th homer for Cleveland. The Indians trimmed six games off Minnesota’s lead by going a major league-best 21-8 since June 4.
Goody came in to protect a 3-1 lead and got one out in the eighth before he couldn’t cleanly field a slow roller by Miguel Sanó.
The right-hander compounded his problems by walking Ehire Adrianza before getting a second out. However, Max Kepler made it 3-2 with an infield RBI single — on a call that was overturned by video replay — before Polanco followed with a drive over rookie center fielder Oscar Mercado’s head, scoring Adrianza and Kepler.
“I knew I hit it well, and as soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to the wall,” Polanco said. “I was just looking for a good pitch to hit.”
Francona felt Mercado could have made a better play.
“It looked to me like right off the bat he got his feet a little bit tangled up and then he turned the wrong way,” Francona said. “And after that it was too late.”
Garver made it 5-3 in the eighth with his 14th homer.
This young Minnesota team seemed to be showing signs of feeling pressure with the three-time defending Central champions nipping at their heels. But the Twins shook off two errors and came back to stun the Indians, who have been riding high and hoped to keep the momentum after hosting a memorable All-Star Game and epic Home Run Derby.
Indians starter Mike Clevinger allowed just one run — the homer to Nelson in the first — over five-plus innings and was in line to get the win before Cleveland’s bullpen had a rare meltdown.
The Indians fell to 37-4 when leading after six innings.
Roberto Perez’s two-run single gave the Indians a 3-1 lead in the fourth.
A first-time All-Star at 33, Santana led off with his homer. Santana, who was beaten in the first round of the All-Star Home Run Derby by eventual winner Pete Alonso, has reached base safely in 30 straight games — the majors’ longest current streak.
In the first, Cruz guessed right and drove a 96 mph fastball from Clevinger over the wall in center and into shrubbery next to Minnesota’s bullpen.
It was the Twins’ 167th homer, one more than all last season.