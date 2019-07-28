From counseling students and alumni on their career paths to connecting students and alumni, the career centers at St. Olaf College and Carleton College are focused on helping people pursue their passions — but they had to evolve to get to where they are today.
“The modern college career center is so much more than what I think people’s perceptions are historically of what career centers have been,” said RJ Holmes-Leopold, Carleton Career Center director. “I think in the past, people have viewed career centers as a place where you go and maybe get a job placement or maybe you will go get some help with a resume and then someone will point you in the right direction and wish you well.”
Sandy Malecha graduated from St. Olaf in 2001 and worked at the St. Olaf Piper Center for Vocation and Career as a career coach from 2006 to 2014 — a time when she saw the career center change.
“Over the course of time we went from this obscure office on the periphery of campus to being relocated next to the President’s Office,” Malecha said. “[A liberal arts education] is not a two-year education for a trade, but people were becoming more comfortable talking about liberal arts.”
“Students are here for the love of learning,” Malecha added, “but at the end of the day they need to pay off student loans, so we asked ourselves how we could support them. The Alumni and Parent Relations Office, Advancement Office, President’s Office and Board of Regents really worked together to support the students.”
Holmes-Leopold said “the modern career center is one where we are really strong advocates for our students and we will walk alongside them and help them navigate this circuitous path as they try to figure out what they want to be doing after college and how they get there.”
“The Piper Center serves students at any point in their career,” said Kirsten Cahoon, senior associate director of Employer and Alumni Relations at the Piper Center. “We pride ourselves in providing really high-touch, personal experiences as we support people [at St. Olaf] and after graduation with career development.”
Each year, St. Olaf students have the opportunity to utilize the Piper Center to help them identify their values, interests and abilities, learn how those relate to professional life, discover careers they align with and develop a plan for after college.
First-years at St. Olaf can visit the Piper Center to ask questions such as “what am I good at?” And what can be tough questions, such as “who am I?’
During sophomore year, The Piper Center invites sophomores to Quo Vadis — a weekend retreat to a campsite to interact with senior leaders who try to help them figure out what major they would like to pursue.
Junior year, students have the opportunity to take part in experiential learning — practicums, hhadowing and internships — and throughout the entire four years, career coaches and peer advisors are ready to help students in career searching and editing resumes and cover letters for internships and jobs.
Roland Buaben, ‘19, initially utilized the Piper Center resources to determine what major he wanted to pursue after he transferred to St. Olaf in 2017
“I could read more about what other students have done with the major I was thinking about, and that gave me an idea of where I would want to go — it gave me a clearer perspective,” Buaben said.
After deciding on a political science major, Buaben began searching for an internship.
“I went to the Piper Center for my resume to be reviewed and to learn how to write cover letters,” Buaben said. “I wasn’t getting feedback from internships I applied to, but after they helped me that changed. I thought my resume was perfect, but after they looked at it I saw that I was way far from perfect, and surprisingly a few days after they looked at my resume and did all of the corrections, I got an interview in the cities.”
After the internship, Buaben was interested in how the career center was able to help him and wanted to help other students in turn.
He became a peer adviser at the Piper Center, reviewing resumes and cover letters, updating LinkedIn pages and helping to organize career and networking events for students to connect with potential employers and St. Olaf alumni.
“It’s exciting to help students, especially students who had no experience writing a resume at all,” Buaben said. “You give them some coaching on corporate etiquette, then they go to the interview and they get the job. You feel like you’ve helped. It’s fulfilling. And the coaches here make it very rewarding to work here because they’re very invested in your professional and personal well being as well.”
Aside from turning to career coaches for guidance, Buaben also took part in a Connections Program.
“Sixty percent of jobs come from networking,” Buaben said. “The Piper Center is doing a lot of good work getting students to start networking as early as possible. I went on the DC Connections trip. We have different connection programs based on your field of study or career you want to go in. I got to meet so many people in the field I wanted to go into.”
On his Connection trip, Buaben had the opportunity to meet alumni, including ones who work for Congress, see their work space and what their lives are like with their jobs and ask career advice one-on-one at a social event.
“It’s actually helped me change my career directory,” Buaben said. “I want to go into law and policy, but how to enter that field — I didn’t have a clear idea. Through these networking programs, I got to talk to alumni, and now I have a clearer direction and it’s really going well for me. I have a lot of internship interviews. It was a very good experience to get to meet those alumni. I got to meet so many people, and I still talk to a lot of them. It’s a network you can rely on for several years for career advice.”
The Career Center at Carleton also supplies a multitude of guidance and connection opportunities for students and alumni.
“We have a pretty broad array of opportunities for Carleton students and alumni to take advantage of to help get them ready for life after college,” Holmes-Leopold said. “Our primary focus at the Carleton Career Center is to enable students to turn their ideas into action, to create an extraordinary life beyond college. What that means for us practically is we’re really focused in two broad areas. One is on career education and the other on professional development.”
The Career Center’s career education involves the development of core skills — resume, cover letters, mock interviews and soft skills such as etiquette, communications and presentation — as well as specific skills in the area of students’ studies such as resumes and interview preparation tailored to their field of interest.
“We also do a lot of one-on-one career coaching with a variety of workshops and partnerships with recruiters and employers to help people practice those skills and figure out what they want to do for a career,” Holmes-Leopold said. “The education component is really about helping students understand what the skills and attributes they bring to the table are and how they can position those for success in applying for opportunities, job interviews, graduate schools, postgraduate scholarships and fellowships.”
The professional development portion of the Career Center focuses on experiential learning opportunities where students have the opportunity to experience an area of interest, while becoming connected to the Carleton network of supporters who want to help the students succeed.
“We do extensive networking with employers, partners, alumni and family members to help make sure our students are getting the breadth of info they need to explore opportunities as well as know what it’s like to be in a specific industry,” Holmes-Leopold said.
Aside from scholars programs — a networking trip for students to explore career fields — job fairs and other connection opportunities, Carleton students can also take part in internships and externships — an opportunity for students to stay with a host and learn about a career field.
“We have a pretty robust externship here at Carleton,” Holmes-Leopold said. “Students are immersed in a one-to-three week experience where they get a chance to do some job shadowing, but also work on short-term projects. We know that internships are one of the key differentiates for college students now a day to not only get experience, but also to land really high-level opportunities and be able to set themselves apart from all of the many thousands of college graduates each year.”
Supporting career experiences in community
To aid students in gaining internship experience, Carleton and St. Olaf provide financial support for students who are completing unpaid or underpaid internships.
“We provide financial support to make sure students that are doing unpaid or underpaid internships don’t have that financial hurdle as a barrier to enter into the internship world,” Holmes-Leopold said.
“St. Olaf and Carleton are really awesome at supporting internship programs,” said Malecha, senior director of the Northfield Healthy Community Initiative — an organization that supports local youth programs. “As a small non-profit we can’t compete pay-wise with large corporations.”
“Some students are already well-connected to the world of business, but others don’t have the financial ability to do unpaid internships” Malecha said as a former career coach at the Piper Center. “We really worked together with our community to fund opportunities for students to gain experience to help them launch their career after graduation.”
Part of Malecha’s role as a career coach was helping students find internships that would benefit them in discerning their career paths. And that’s exactly how she helped Katie Lovrien, a 2015 graduate.
As a sophomore at St. Olaf, Lovrien was searching for an internship for her January term. With the help of the Piper Center, she interned with TORCH — an organization that supports and empowers students in graduating from high school and pursuing future goals.
“I was figuring out what I wanted to do, because I switched to being a social work major,” Lovrien said. “That year I went to my professor and the Piper Center to talk about what I wanted to do and different career paths. The internship was really helpful. The Piper Center helped me make it an academic internship, creating coursework that goes along with it also. The Piper Center was very real life as in, ‘here’s your options.’ It was helpful that the Piper Center helped frame what the internship looked like and gave me an orientation of what to expect.”
After her first internship with TORCH, Lovrien returned for a second internship that solidified her decision to work as a promise fellow after graduation at the Northfield High School, helping kids apply to colleges and jobs, aiding them in learning how to write a resume and preparing them for first jobs with mock interviews — skills she learned as a peer adviser at the Piper Center.
Lovrien is now the director of the Northfield Middle School TORCH program.
“The Piper Center does a lot to support post-grad service opportunities from AmeriCorps to the Peace Corp and everything in-between,” Lovrien said.
Carleton and St. Olaf also support students in finding internships and work in their career fields by helping employers find the right candidates.
Britt Ackerman, a 2000 Carleton graduate, is an attorney at Hvistendahl, Moersch, Dorsey & Hahn, P.A.
“We reach out to the Career Center for hiring,” Ackerman said. “As an alumna, Carleton has a lot to offer. The Career Center is extremely user- friendly, working directly with people to solicit a target audience database to search for feedback from specific applicants. Otherwise we’d go through hundreds of applicants that we were not looking for. They did all of the leg work for me. I was really impressed.”
When Ackerman called the Carleton Career Center for the first time in search of support in hiring, she was surprised to find Sarah Rechtzigel, a career center staff member, recognized who she was from 19 years ago when she was a student.
“With hiring right now, it’s web-based and impersonal,” Ackerman said. “When she said, ‘I remember your name,’ that goes to show the institutional longevity of remembering students. The Career Center is different from a professional recruitment agency and web recruitment — it has a personal touch.”