To the editor:
I am writing in response to Ms. Samantha DiMaggio’s recent quotes in the article regarding senior housing and the housing shortage in Le Sueur.
I am an “empty nester”, over 55 years old, still active and working full time and can’t quite understand the concept of having to leave my home of the last 25 years and being made to feel ashamed for still being in my home! She’s referring to mid- to lower-income residents needing housing in Le Sueur.
I’m not quite sure how she thinks they can afford my home worth over $200,000 with taxes and insurance of over $550 per month. I’m outraged that she thinks that is possible or that 55 is the golden age to leave your home.
How can they afford to buy these homes? It’s also disrespectful of Samantha to scold her parents in such a public forum for wanting to stay in the home they’ve probably spent years working for! Are they ready for senior housing Samantha? Your marketing techniques need work Samantha.
Jill Frank
Le Sueur