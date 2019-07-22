I recently read an opinion article on immigration. There are certainly no shortages of opinion on that issue. This particular article dealt with importing lawlessness and corrupt practices by the encouraging of illegal entry into America by politicians, businesses and rich people who benefit from cheap labor. It pointed out that it is illegal to hire or harbor someone who is in the country illegally, noting that none of the factions enabling the lawlessness of immigration are made to account for their actions. It speculated that if enforcing the current laws on hiring and harboring illegals were practiced, the problem would solve itself. Perhaps.
The article did get me thinking about the idea of lawlessness however. Complete lawlessness leads to anarchy. Or war. The problem really isn’t about immigration for some people. It’s about the notion that there are people who are picking and choosing what laws to follow based on what they believe is right or wrong; a vacuum of relativism to which there can only be one eventual outcome. Because if you don’t believe that this law is right and don’t follow it, then I can logically pick another law and practice the same disobedience.
If you don’t like a law, you work to change it. That has been the historical course in our nation. Prohibition was a highly divisive issue and yet the people opposed to it worked together to repeal the law. Were there illegal activities during that time? Yes. Usually tied to economics; similar to the businesses benefitting from illegal labor today. When in doubt about corruption; follow the money. You notice currently that the politicians spewing the most rhetoric have the opportunity to do something and yet no one has put forth anything of substance because rhetoric wins votes. Changing the law requires that you take a position and act. So, perhaps there is someone making money there too.
There are a lot of everyday citizens concerned with the current state of immigration and events at America’s southern border. No one disagrees that something should be done. Enforcing our current laws might be one option. Or, if you don’t like our current laws, how about trying to change them? This brings us back to the problem with politicians who are all talk. Plenty of people have demanded that Congress do something and yet here we still are.
Which brings us to those who are simply breaking the laws. The businesses that employ cheaper labor, the cities whose policies encourage illegal activity and the politicians who are actually aiding illegal activity. Lawlessness. And hypocrisy.
Minnesota recently passed a law that anyone driving has to be hands-free with his or her cell phone. Not a bad idea. The stories of those killed by distracted drivers were tragic. No one would argue that. The idea of passing laws like these is so that people feel safe. The reality is that while most will adhere to the law, or already were because distraction is dangerous, there will still be deaths caused from distracted driving. The idea that having a law in place will give everyone pause is no longer a surety. We have become a nation of lawlessness. Some of same people saying that the hands-free law is important to public safety will also be supporting sanctuary city policies, which are against the current law. Hypocrisy. Or arrogance? You know best which laws to obey and which to break?
I saw a meme today on Facebook that stated “the worst thing about Trump’s presidency isn’t what we learned about him. It’s about what we’ve learned about our family and friends”. I always wondered how families were divided during the Civil War. How brother could turn against brother and father against son. I guess it’s when arrogance overcomes a person; a self-righteousness that cannot see another person as more valuable than a political position. The funny thing is, a great many people who are willing to cast away their family over a belief about immigration are the same ones shouting the loudest about how un-Christian others are. Hypocrisy at its finest.
Lawlessness has become easy to justify for many people too. This is under the guise of “it’s the right thing to do”. Again, it’s funny how it’s easier to break the law in the name of the “right” thing. But only in certain cases, based upon what the individual’s definition of right. Keep in mind that the notion of a “right” thing means that there are some “wrong” things. Unfortunately, for many who find others with a different measure of right and wrong, the goal then becomes to shame the “wrong” ones. How is this any different than religion using shame to keep members from sinning?
Have we, as a nation, passed laws that were unjust that are comparable to the current immigration laws? The interment camps for Japanese-Americans during World War 2 would be such an example. Clearly these laws were racist as well, targeting only the potential enemies who weren’t white. We didn’t round up German-Americans or Italian-Americans. What’s different, and perhaps worse, was that these people and families were citizens. Even the Supreme Court supported the government’s actions at the time. But to compare the current actions of the government to the Nazis is simply rhetoric gone awry, based in no actual fact. We are not rounding up people to exterminate. And we are not only rounding up a single culture or race. Anyone attempting to enter the country illegally is being treated in the same manner. I just read about a white Irishman being sent back to Ireland for remaining in America illegally.
This has not been an attempt to “take a side” with regard to immigration. There is no “right” side in this as both sides are acting as if winning is being “right” instead of coming to a solution. And there will be no winners if lawlessness continues. Because if you can break this law that you don’t like, then I can choose another to break because I feel it’s not “right”. Lawlessness isn’t about legal or illegal. It’s about choosing your version of what’s right over the social contract with your fellow humans.
This is and always has been human nature, however. Mob rule and mentality. Mindlessness. It reminds me of story in the Bible of a man who committed no crime and was found to be “without fault” by the ruling authority. As it turns out the mob wasn’t interested in the fact of innocence. They chose instead to demand what they thought was “right”; the release of one guilty of murder and sedition. A lawless man.
Lawlessness always has consequences.