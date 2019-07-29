The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 31
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Thursday, Aug 1
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Aug 2
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Wanamingo Senior Citizens-- 11:30 a.m., Wanamingo Community Center. $9 includes meal and live entertainment by the St. Andrew's Sisters. To sign up, call Virginia Sabin, 507-824-2603.
Saturday, Aug 3
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center. Join a naturalist for an optional bird hike at 10 a.m. Binoculars and field guides are available for use.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dennison Lutheran Church, 37514 3rd Ave., Dennison. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Sunday, Aug 4
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Aug 5
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Aug 6
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
National Night Out-- 5-7 p.m., Free community gathering on the parking lot between the old ambulance building and generator plant (east of City Hall). Kenyon Police Department will offer hot dogs, public safety information and squad car tours.