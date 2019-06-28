The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, June 29
Faribault Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Ceramic Surface Design: From functional to fantastic • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $56, non-member $72. Supply fee $10 payable to the instructor. Ages 18 & up. info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Red Cross Blood Drive • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Hike & Hygge • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join us for an easy group hike around River Bend with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave • warm drinks, unhurried conversation or a good book. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
1st Annual Billy Hofmeister Battle of the Twins • 12 p.m., Faribault Harley-Davidson, 2704 West Airport Drive, Faribault. Grand National Hooligan Championship motorcycle racing series. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults, kids under 12 get free entry with adult. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Riders sign up 9-11am. Cassie Paulson, cpaulson@faribaulthd.com, 5073345130. faribaulthd.com/flattrack.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group • 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon • 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo • 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke • 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, June 30
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn and Bratwursts • 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center. Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. A light bratwurst and chips lunch will be provided for those registered. Ages 8+. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Ice cream social • 4-6 p.m., Peace United Methodist, 205 Division St. N, Morristown. Homemade pie and ice cream, sandwiches, salads and lemonade. Open to the public, air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible.
Sunday supper • 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open Skate • 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person or $18 per family. Skate rentals available for $3.
Monday, July 1
Family Camp: Go Outside and Play • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Each day will have a variety of activity options to get your family working as a team and having fun together. Scholarships are available. Price is per day. Sign up for each day separately. $25/person; $125/family ($20/member; $100/member family). rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Red Cross Blood Drive • 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
St. Vincent de Paul • 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948 • 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, July 2
Family Camp: Go Outside and Play • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Red Cross Blood Drive • 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sterling Pharmacy, 430 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Story Time • 6:30-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
DivorceCare Class • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault • 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe • 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, relishes, cupcake.
Legion Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults • 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym • 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis • 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous • 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre • 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Wednesday, July 3
Story Time • 10:30-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Join us at the library for 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fun. No registration necessary.
Euchre • 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon • 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting • 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults • 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous • 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo • 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Thursday, July 4
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis) • 7 a.m., Bernie’s Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Faribault High School Class of 1965 • 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Baby Stop • 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, July 5
Bar bingo • 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
American Legion Steak Supper • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.