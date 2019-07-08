Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Jul 10
Pound Rockout, Workout • 6:45-7:45 p.m., TCU Montgomery Elem/Middle School cafeteria, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. Mary Simon • TCU Community Ed, msimon@tcu2905.us, 507-364-8110 https://tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/67/program_id/15.
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting • 5:30 p.m., at The Knotty Pine Bar & Grill, 510 State Hwy 60 West, Elysian.
Henderson City Council • 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Jul 11
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary • 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Jul 12
Closed AA • 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study • 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Jul 13
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner • 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jul 14
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jul 15
Quilting • 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. • 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Center Sportsmen Club • 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
God Wants You Well Bible Study • 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon • 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group • 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague • 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous • 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jul 16
Try Hockey for Free Clinics • 7-8 p.m., at Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. To pre-register for the event, please visitwww.tryhockeyforfree.com/9786.
AA and Al-Anon • 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners • 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club • 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group • 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group • 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Jul 17
Free Medicare Counseling • 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Try Hockey for Free Clinics • 7-8 p.m., at Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. To pre-register for the event, please visitwww.tryhockeyforfree.com/9786.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling • 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
