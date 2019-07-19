CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan hasn’t played a game outside the United States in more than a century but coach Jim Harbaugh said that will change soon.
Asked about the possibility of playing a game in Mexico, Harbaugh tipped an upcoming international date.
“We’re close to announcing playing a team on foreign soil,” he said Friday at Big Ten media days. “I think there’s something imminent; an announcement soon on that.”
It came a day after outgoing conference commissioner Jim Delaney said he welcomed the idea of conference schools playing pre-conference or postseason games in Mexico City or other foreign destinations.
Michigan last left the country for a game in 1885, when the squad crossed the Detroit River to take on a Windsor, Ontario, club team. It faced the University of Toronto five years earlier in the provincial capital.
Wolverines players and coaches have traveled to South Africa, France and Italy in recent offseasons. They took part in open practices during the 2017 visit to Rome, the program’s first jaunt across the Atlantic, but have not engaged in workouts during either of the two most recent overseas excursions. Donors picked up the tab for all three trips.
Nassau, Bahamas, has hosted a postseason bowl game since the 2014 season. The most recent international game saw Stanford and Rice open their 2017 seasons in Sydney.
Boxing Hawkeye
Toren Young and his Iowa teammates find all sorts of ways to relax off the field, from movie nights in Iowa City to a local restaurant offering giant salads. One of his favorite breaks, however, might be more strenuous than football.
Once or twice a week, the junior running back steps into a boxing ring for a workout.
Lineman Alaric Jackson got him interested in the sport and the Hawkeyes might be hoping the extra conditioning makes Young more resilient. After finishing second on the team in rushing yards (637) and rushing touchdowns (five) last season and getting a good deal of action as a second-half back, Young figures to get just as many, if not more, chances to run the ball this fall.
Iowa and Nebraska are favored to contend for the Big Ten West division title won last season by Northwestern.
“It was great for Northwestern,” Young said, “but it just reminds you that rankings really don’t matter. It’s all about showing up, taking care of the football and executing. It’s good for everyone to see that’s what really makes the difference.”