Melby, a 3-month-old shepherd mix brought to Minnesota from Missouri, gets a visit from veterinary technician Shelley Rehling as she waits for surgery to fix her eye July 19 at Midwest Animal Rescue in Brooklyn Park. MARS says it has rescued 18,000 dogs since 2006, many from southern states where there are fewer no-kill shelters. (Jean Pieri/St. Paul Pioneer Press)