Wednesday, July 3
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear • 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Books & Stars • 5:30 p.m., Way Park, 720 1st St. West, Northfield. Story time at 5:30 p.m., Louis & Dan & The Invisible Band performance at 6. Call the library at 507-645-6606 after 3 p.m. for weather updates.
Thursday, July 4
Northfield Rotary Club • 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage • 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
Big Book Group AA meeting • 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon • 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Northfield Flea Market • 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Northfield Flea Market, 700 Highway 3 South, Northfield. Free admission. Vintage vendors; food and restrooms available. Cam Hughes, northfieldfleamarket@gmail.com, 763-442-0081. facebook.com/july4thmn/.
Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group • 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Meeting Room A. Shelley Klevos, 612-812-1311 orshelleyklevos@gmail.com and Emily Larsen 507-646-8292 or tbilarsen@yahoo.com.
Trivia Mafia • 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, July 5
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting • 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Newcomers Meeting • 7 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group meets at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
First Friday Art Night • 5-9 p.m., Celebrate the arts at various downtown businesses with live music, visual art displays, poetry readings and more. downtownnorthfield.org/events/.
Nikki Walsh & Ben Siems Jazz Duo • 8-11 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield.
Goodsell Observatory Open House • 10 p.m.-12 a.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College Street. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, July 6
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield • 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon • 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting • 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Riverwalk Market Fair • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week’s vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Sunday, July 7
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum • 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Patriotic Hymn Sing • 10 a.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E, Northfield.
Monday, July 8
Tradition Five Al-Anon • 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study • 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Summer Knitting Club • 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, July 9
Northfield Sertoma Club • 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Baby Storytime • 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. For babies birth to two years and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills, followed by plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings always welcome.
Kids’ Drop-in Art, Games, LEGO & MagnaTiles • 12:30-3 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science) • 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. Short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Summer Film Festival: “A Star is Born” (1954) • 7:30 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, 3rd St. E, Northfield. Free showing. Informative seminar/discussion at 9:30 a.m. next morning in Weitz Center room 230; register for seminar at FiftyNorth, cvec.org or at film showing. Hosted by Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Open mic • 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.