Gwyneth Paltrow's enlightening London move

Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.