Cara Delevingne slams Justin Bieber

Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.